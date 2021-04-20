The PN Have 240 Hours To Contact Dark Web Hackers Before They Leak Their Employees’ Salaries

The Nationalist Party has been given a deadline to contact a group that operates on the dark web. If they do not contact them within 10 days, a treasure trove of sensitive information, including “employee salaries, financial data, employee personal details, client data, payment documents and more” will be released on the dark web.

The attack occurred last night and comes as a result of opening Avaddon ransomware, a type of malware often attached to malicious emails.

This type of ransomware targets companies and individuals around the world, threatening to release sensitive information and even take their website down in a coordinated DDoS attack if they do not meet the group’s ransom request.