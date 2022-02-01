The Right To Speak Out: Maltese NGOs Join 200,000-Strong Anti-SLAPP EU Petition

Civil society organisations and SLAPP lawsuit victims have delivered a petition with over 200,000 signatures to EU Commission Vice-President Vĕra Jourová.

A SLAPP is a strategic lawsuit against public participation and is done with the intention to censor, intimidate and even silence critics by burdening them with the cost of a legal defense until they abandon their criticism or opposition.

It also means that the wealthy and powerful could manipulate the law to force their critics into time-consuming and costly legal proceedings aimed at silencing them.

Groups such as the Coalition for Women in Journalism, European Studies Organization, Malta and Maltese NGOs Aditus, Repubblika, and PEN Malta, have joined the call.

The petition was launched in July 2021 by two organisations; Rainforest Rescue and the Munich Environmental Institute, both of whom are facing SLAPPs.

At the time they called upon the European Commission to propose anti-SLAPP laws to protect those affected by similar legal attacks.