‘The Surface Of The Sea Slowly Opened’: Photographer Describes Million Dollar Moment With Gozo Whale

Spotting sea critters like dolphins is always a precious feat and is common around Malta during summer. But have you ever seen a whale on our coasts? One Maltese student has, describing to Lovin Malta the million dollar moment he caught the majestic creature on camera.

“I saw a huge spout of water gushing out of the sea. The surface of the sea literally opened slowly, because whales are very graceful. Then I saw it,” Benjamin Grech told Lovin Malta.

Grech, together with his friend Gilbert Haber, had heard a whale was spotted near Dwejra in Gozo yesterday, and then again at Sannap Cliffs. The pair preempted the whale’s movements and headed to Ta’ Ċenċ cliffs in the hopes of a glimpse.

Their efforts paid off. Grech managed to catch this beautiful moment of the whale’s fin breaking the surface of the water.