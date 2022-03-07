د . إAEDSRر . س

‘The Worst Has Happened’: Fashion Icon Carina Posts Heartfelt Tribute To Her Beloved Dog Doby

Maltese fashion veteran Carina Camilleri has posted a heartfelt tribute to her beloved pet dog.

“The worst has happened, the love of my life, my shadow, the being that changed me into a better person has passed away. I am devastated, my heart is broken. The pain is utterly unbearable,” Camilleri posted alongside the hashtag #mydoby.

Carina and her Doby were inseparable, oftentimes sharing images of him playing, relaxing or even working his stuff with the popular model manager. 

 

See you over the Rainbow Bridge, Doby!

