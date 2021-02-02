There Are 141 New COVID-19 Patients Found In Malta As Death Toll Hits 270
There were 141 new COVID-19 cases found in Malta in the last 24 hours according to the latest medical bulletin.
With 132 recoveries, active cases rose slightly to 2,665.
Malta also registered one new death, a 92-year-old woman who died while receiving treatment at the Good Samaritan Long Term Care Facility.
The total COVID-19 death toll has therefore risen to 270.
Until yesterday, 29,002 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered, 4,476 of which were second doses.
Meanwhile, 2,836 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
