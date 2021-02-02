د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

There Are 141 New COVID-19 Patients Found In Malta As Death Toll Hits 270

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

There were 141 new COVID-19 cases found in Malta in the last 24 hours according to the latest medical bulletin.

With 132 recoveries, active cases rose slightly to 2,665.

Malta also registered one new death, a 92-year-old woman who died while receiving treatment at the Good Samaritan Long Term Care Facility.

The total COVID-19 death toll has therefore risen to 270.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 02•02•2021

Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Until yesterday, 29,002 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered, 4,476 of which were second doses.

Meanwhile, 2,836 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

Tag someone who needs to know this 

READ NEXT: LIVE: More Revelations Expected In Yorgen Fenech Case Over Daphne Caruana Galizia Assassination

Sam is an over-caffeinated artist fighting for a cooler and freer world, one article, song or impromptu protest at a time. Hit her up with thought-provoking ideas or dreams at [email protected] or @princess.wonderful on Instagram.

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?