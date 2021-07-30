There Will Never Be Anyone Like You: Defiant Chris Cardona Heaps Praise On Joseph Muscat Despite Public Inquiry Findings 

“There isn’t and never will be anyone like you,” read Cardona’s post.

Despite calls by the Opposition and civil society for Prime Minister Robert Abela to disown Muscat and expel him from the Labour Party, the Prime Minister, or any other Labour MP for that matter, was careful not to mention Muscat.

Cardona, who has been linked to the assassination by the three triggermen in the case, uploaded a Facebook as a debate about the inquiry’s findings was underway in Parliament.

Former Economy Minister Chris Cardona has remained unapologetic in the face of the damning conclusions by the board of inquiry investigating the circumstances that led to the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Yesterday, the report from the inquiry was handed to Prime Minister Robert Abela and published soon after.

It concluded that while there wasn’t enough evidence that the state was involved in the assassination, it bore the responsibility for it by allowing a climate of impunity to flourish, which led to the brutal murder.

The inquiry pointed to both former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his Cabinet – which Cardona was a part of – accusing them of failing to take the necessary action to safeguard the rule of law in Malta and to provide Caruana Galizia with the required protection.

The inquiry also noted attempts by some in government and the country’s institutions to derail investigations into the murder.

Separate testimonies from Caruana Galizia murder middleman Melvin Theuma and self-confessed murderer Vince Muscat have linked Cardona to the murder, as well as a host of other crimes.

Muscat has suggested that Cardona may have been involved in a separate plot to kill the journalist in 2017. Muscat has also claimed that Cardona had been involved in another plot to assassinate Caruana Galizia in 2015, though the inquiry did say that it did not find any evidence to back this claim up.

It has also been claimed that Cardona leaked a wealth of information to Alfred Degiorgio, one of the men charged with assassinating Caruana Galizia. This included details like Caruana Galizia’s whereabouts in the lead-up to her murder and the imminent arrests of Muscat, Degiorgio, and George Degiorgio.

Cardona has denied all claims, dismissing the allegations as hearsay and a plot to frame him for the murder.

He had resigned his post as deputy leader of the Labour Party shortly after the claims were first made.

What do you make of the former minister’s post?