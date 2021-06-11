These Are All The Maltese Restaurants Offering You A Free €15 Voucher Under New Scheme

A total of 48 restaurants have signed up so far to a novel scheme by the Association of Catering Establishments which is offering diners even more €15 vouchers.

They range from Mediterranean and fish restaurants to Chinese and Indian and are located all over the island, from Mellieħa to Marsaxlokk. The can be found here.



Through this scheme, customers who use their €15 government vouchers at one of these restaurants will be given a second €15 voucher to be used at the same restaurant. With the government handing everyone four €15 vouchers to be spent at restaurants and tourism establishments, this scheme basically allows people to increase their free meal credit from €60 to €120.

These second vouchers come with terms and conditions that may differ from one establishment to the other.

And the ACE has said that other restaurants are replicating its scheme, meaning its list is not exhaustive.

Meanwhile, the ACE announced today that a sentiment survey carried out among its members since restaurants were allowed to remain open until midnight portrays a general positive outlook.