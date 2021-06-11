These Are All The Maltese Restaurants Offering You A Free €15 Voucher Under New Scheme
A total of 48 restaurants have signed up so far to a novel scheme by the Association of Catering Establishments which is offering diners even more €15 vouchers.
They range from Mediterranean and fish restaurants to Chinese and Indian and are located all over the island, from Mellieħa to Marsaxlokk. The can be found here.
Through this scheme, customers who use their €15 government vouchers at one of these restaurants will be given a second €15 voucher to be used at the same restaurant. With the government handing everyone four €15 vouchers to be spent at restaurants and tourism establishments, this scheme basically allows people to increase their free meal credit from €60 to €120.
These second vouchers come with terms and conditions that may differ from one establishment to the other.
And the ACE has said that other restaurants are replicating its scheme, meaning its list is not exhaustive.
Meanwhile, the ACE announced today that a sentiment survey carried out among its members since restaurants were allowed to remain open until midnight portrays a general positive outlook.
They said that 54% of respondents reported a good performance since then, while 36% reported an average performance, and fewer than 10% an unhappy one.
The survey also notes that half of respondents are offering discounts or incentives to attract diners that go over and beyond the government vouchers, while two thirds of them are advertising their services.
Interestingly, the survey also asked restaurants whether they intend to maintain their delivery services, which kept them functioning throughout two quasi-lockdowns.
While 36% of respondents said they intend to keep delivering food, 27% said they plan on eliminating this service eventually.
17% said they’re resorting to pre-COVID-19 take-out menus, while only 14% said they intend to invest further in delivery services.