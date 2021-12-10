These Are All The Ten Exceptions To Malta’s New Mask Mandate 

Mask-wearing will become mandatory again in all public spaces in Malta as of tomorrow, but there will be some exceptions.

The new mandate, which applies to everyone older than three, amends an existing legal notice, meaning the same exceptions will apply, bar one.

Masks can therefore be removed in public under the following circumstances.

1. In the case of children attending kindergarten, while in the classroom.

2. During high-intensity physical activity

3. When speaking or providing assistance to any individual who relies on lip-reading to communicate.

4. During official public speaking provided that a physical distance of at least two meters between individuals is maintained. The delivery of lessons or lectures in schools, universities or other education establishments shall not be construed as official public speaking.

5. If requested for identification purposes, including at banks, at the airport or seaport or by law enforcement officials.

6. To receive any medical or cosmetic treatment or service involving the face or mouth.

7. To take medication.

8. When seated at establishments where food and drink is served.

9. When necessary during the consumption of food or drink.

10. When smoking lit tobacco products.

The only change to the exceptions is that people will not be allowed to remove their masks on the beach or at bathing areas. This exception was added last June following a wave of complaints of over-zealous law enforcement, a month before all vaccinated people were allowed to remove their masks so long as they were in groups of two or by themselves.

People who are caught maskless risk a fine of €100, which can be reduced to €50 if paid before the commencement of legal proceedings.

There has been significant backlash to this new mandate, with several people questioning the logic behind getting vaccinated against COVID-19 in the first place if restrictions on everyday life are still going to be imposed.

