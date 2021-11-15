These Are The Holiday Destinations Where Maltese Tourists Love Spending Money

On average, those travelling to non-EU destinations spent €1,075, while those travelling to EU destinations spent €741.

Visitors to the Netherlands spent an average of €1,018, with travellers to the United Kingdom coming in second with an expenditure of €845. Maltese people travelling to Spain registered the third-highest expenditure with €811, followed by France (€799), Germany (€790) and Italy (€636).

Maltese tourists in the Netherlands spent significantly more money than those travelling to other destinations, according to statistics published by the National Statistics Office.

The statistics show more people having left the island on holiday this summer than they did last year – the first full year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Between July and September, 122,163 people travelled abroad, compared with 51,855 during 2020. But while the numbers are increasing – more than doubling between last year and this year – they are still nowhere close to the 208,206 who travelled abroad between July and September 2019.

While air travel is still recovering, it appears that sea travel has registered an increase over 2019. In fact, 12,223 people travelled abroad this summer – roughly double than 6,460 who did so in 2020 and more than 2019’s 10,799.

The vast majority – 98,104 – opted for EU countries when choosing their destination, while 24,059 travelled outside the EU. Non-EU travel dropped from 29,265 in 2019 to 7,345 in 2020.

Italy was the most popular destination for the Maltese, accounting for 51,157 of the 98,104 who travelled to the EU.

