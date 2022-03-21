‘They Are Heroes’: Herculean Athlete Neil Agius Shouts Out Tugboat Workers Safeguarding Malta
One of the most prominent endurance athletes on the island showered praise on the 13 workers who have been dealing with the Chem P tanker since it ran into trouble right on Malta’s coast.
Calling them heroes, Agius, who is no stranger to major marine challenges himself, said he knew the men had “pushed passed” their own limits to keep Malta safe from a potential tragedy on the sea.
“A shout out goes to these 13 men, who over the weekend battled Force 9 winds through the day and night to ensure the safeguarding of Malta and us Maltese,” Agius said.
“While most of us watched on from the comfort of our own homes, these men risked their safety and I have no doubt pushed passed their limits.”
“In my eyes they are heroes and deserve every bit of praise.”
The 209-metre chemical tanker lost control amid gale Force 9 winds and started drifting inland towards the coast in the Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq area.
The vessel reportedly departed from Algeciras, Spain on 18th March, and was headed towards Marsaxlokk, when it was caught in the bad weather.
Earlier today, the tanker was towed towards a sheltered, safer location.
Workers will now stay focused on the tanker to ensure nothing happens at this late stage – regardless of how long it takes.
