‘They Lied All They Could About Me’, Rosianne Cutajar Says In Wake Of ‘Double Standards’ Hyzler Report

She described the report as featuring “serious gaps and a lot of double standards”.

Cutajar said she was “shocked” by a report by Standards Commissioner George Hyzler who found a breach of ethics when investigating Cutajar’s controversial property dealings with Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

“Over the last few months I’ve worked hard to clean my name. I genuinely believed the truth would emerge but I’m disappointed to say that Dr Hyzler’s conclusions do not do justice to me or to the truth,” Cutajar said today.

Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar has pledged to contest the next general election and continue fighting against those “who think they have the divine right to run things” following a report that found she breached ethics in a property deal.

Cutajar listed a number of issues she had with the report, from the fact that it had been leaked to the media to a number of “lies” that she said made up part of the investigation.

“They lied all they could about me,” she said, referring to a number of disputed allegations from how she purchased her own home in Qormi to incidents with her father and personal driver.

However, she said that whoever was behind this was not going to “break her”, and that she remains “full of courage” and intends on continuing her work in politics.

The ethics investigation stems from a Times of Malta report which alleged that Cutajar pocketed some €46,500 for brokering a Mdina property deal involving Yorgen Fenech The deal fell through in 2019 after Fenech was arrested and charged with conspiring to murder Caruana Galizia.

At the time, Cutajar was a PL MP and Fenech had already been outed as the owner of 17 Black, the Dubai-based company linked to alleged government corruption.

Cutajar resigned as Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms in the wake of this report, with Prime Minister Robert Abela refusing to comment before seeing the outcome of Hyzler’s investigation.

Cutajar has defended her role in the deal, arguing that she never had any business dealings with Fenech and that messages between the two of them were published selectively.

