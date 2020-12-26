د . إAEDSRر . س

They’re Here! First Batch Of COVID-19 Vaccines Land In Malta

The first consignment of approved COVID-19 vaccines have officially landed in Malta.

The batch, which arrived on Boxing Day, includes 10,000 doses of the Pzifer and BioNTech vaccines against the virus.

They arrived at around 10.40am at Malta International Airport as Prime Minister Robert Abela, Health Minister Chris Fearne and Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci looked on. 

The flight, which arrived from Amsterdam, Holland, landed as a number of Maltese soldiers were in the vicinity for extra protection.

Delivery trucks were also spotted on site.

The first doses are set to be given out Sunday, with a nurse from Mater Dei to be the first person to get the vaccine in Malta.

The vaccine is also being rolled out throughout Europe, with countries like France and the UK already vaccinating a number of people.

Photos: ONE

