Thirteen Years Later, Men Ordered To Pay €32,600 For Selling Porn Video Of Underage Maltese Girl

Three men have been ordered to pay €32,656.51 in moral damages after shooting and selling a porn video of an underage girl without her consent.

MaltaToday reported that the victim filed the case against John Martin, Derek Lee D’Amato, Lee Martin, Emanuel Theuma and Jurgen Debattista after they were convicted for secretly filming, distributing and selling a sexual encounter with her when she was underage.

They all admitted their guilt in separated cases and were sentenced to probation, telling the courts that they only pleaded guilty as a plea-bargaining agreement.

The time period to sue for damages due to psychological trauma had elapsed for Jurgen Debattista and Lee Martin but was still possible for the other three.

A court examination for trauma resulted in a 30% psychological disability while the second, conducted five years after, found it had reduced to 6%. The court said was due to her ability to overcome the trauma and build a stable relationship with someone else.

The 6% disability was applied to the women’s projected earnings and the court ordered for them to pay her €32,656.51 in damages.

Tag someone who needs to know this