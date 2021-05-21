This Ad Is Offering Minimum Wage For A Bilingual Cleaner With University Degree In Malta

A new advert asking for some rather high qualifications for a housecleaning job in Sliema is making people wonder what the future of working will look like on the island.

“We are looking for a full time housekeeper,” the classified begins innocently enough. However, things quickly take a turn for the worse, and we don’t just mean the typos littered throughout the feature.

Though some things might be expected for such a job – such as the employers asking for a flexible schedule and and being a non-smoker.

However, it soon begins to level up, asking for at least two years experience, a university degree, to be fluent in both English and Spanish as well as testimonials from previous employers… all for minimum wage.