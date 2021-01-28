This Clause In Malta’s Drug Laws Must Change To Ensure Justice, Franco Debono Says

Malta’s drug laws have returned to the spotlight after a youth was imprisoned for giving his friend six ecstasy pills outside a party eight years ago, and criminal lawyer Franco Debono has now flagged a particularly problematic clause.

“This clause must change because it’s tying the hands of many judiciary members who might not want to condemn people to jail, but have no other choice by law,” Debono said on Facebook.

So what’s this clause?

Back in 2015, the government passed the Drug Dependence (Treatment Not Imprisonment) law aimed at rehabilitating, rather than imprisoning, people found in small quantities of drugs.

The law empowers the court to convert itself into a Drugs Court if it so pleases after hearing submissions from both the prosecution and defence. This means the accused will be sent to a Drug Offenders Rehabilitation Board, which will have a year and a half to decide whether the accused has managed to “substantially” free himself of drug dependance.

If the board is satisfied that this is the case, it will report its findings to the court, which will then be able to give the accused a lighter punishment than imprisonment.

There’s a drug quantity threshold which cannot be exceeded for a magistrate to apply the Drugs Court law – for cannabis its 300g, for heroin and cocaine its 100g, and for ecstasy it’s 300 pills.

However, there’s a snag in this law, because it doesn’t apply to people caught with drugs within 100m from the perimeter of a school, a youth club or any place “where young people habitually meet”.