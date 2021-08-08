This €17,000 Maltese Kimono Created For The Tokyo Olympics Is Beautiful And We Want It

The Tokyo Olympics have given some of the world’s best athletes the ultimate stage while providing entertainment to millions around the world – but a series of kimonos created specifically for the event is attracting some major eyes due to the sheer beauty of it all.

The Imagine One World Kimono Project is celebrating the Tokyo Olympics and the diversity of the nations that make it up by creating 213 unique and custom-made kimonos and obis (traditional sashes).

Each one cost around €17,000 – or $20,000 – to make, and are meant to represent “harmony and unity.”

They took around six years to make – and Malta’s kimono is absolutely stunning, featuring some of the icons of Maltese life, including Valletta, luzzus and the blue sea… though at this point a construction tower and a town experiencing 12-hour power cuts probably should have been included as well.

People reacted positively to the Maltese version, with one person saying: “Very Maltese, I like it. Blue skies, even bluer seas and limestone.”