This €17,000 Maltese Kimono Created For The Tokyo Olympics Is Beautiful And We Want It
The Tokyo Olympics have given some of the world’s best athletes the ultimate stage while providing entertainment to millions around the world – but a series of kimonos created specifically for the event is attracting some major eyes due to the sheer beauty of it all.
The Imagine One World Kimono Project is celebrating the Tokyo Olympics and the diversity of the nations that make it up by creating 213 unique and custom-made kimonos and obis (traditional sashes).
Each one cost around €17,000 – or $20,000 – to make, and are meant to represent “harmony and unity.”
They took around six years to make – and Malta’s kimono is absolutely stunning, featuring some of the icons of Maltese life, including Valletta, luzzus and the blue sea… though at this point a construction tower and a town experiencing 12-hour power cuts probably should have been included as well.
People reacted positively to the Maltese version, with one person saying: “Very Maltese, I like it. Blue skies, even bluer seas and limestone.”
“Oh wow, that’s beautiful. I wish I could afford one!” said another, while third asked who the artist behind it is.”
The ambitious project by Japanese organisation Imagine One World was led by designer Yoshimasa Takakura.
Though 205 countries competed in the games, 213 were made, with a number of countries that have a “special relationship” with Japan, such as the Vatican City, getting one as well.
Incredibly, in a true display of harmony, one was made for North Korea as well before the country withdrew.
“Through our creativity, we have found a lot of beautiful scenery, cultures and the pride of each country. As we learn well about a country, we found that our attachment to the country was naturally enhanced,” Kimono Project spokesperson Oriw Shimizu told The National.
