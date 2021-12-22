‘This Hurts So Much’: Amadou Sewaneh Identified As Gambian Worker Crushed Near Ħal-Għaxaq

A Gambian worker who was killed yesterday after being involved in an incident involving a cherry picker has been identified a Amadou Suwareh.

Members of the Gambian community as well as other migrant communities sent their condolences to the man, who was 46-years-old, following his shocking and tragic passing on a worksite in Ħas-Saptan, near Ħal-Ghaxaq, yesterday.

It is believed the man died after being trapped between the roof of a fuel tank and a cherry picker at around 12.15pm while he was carrying out blasting work. He was working there after being hired by a private contractor.

“May Allah have mercy on his soul and grant him eternal peace in heaven, and may his family have the fortitude to bear the lost of their loved one,” said one person online.

“Of late there have been many reports of this kind of accident, which is alarming,” said another person. “If the employers do not put safety precautions as a priority, our fellow country men must, to safe their own lives.”