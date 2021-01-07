This Is How Malta’s Political Figures Reacted To America’s Deadly Riots

As the world comes to terms with shocking pro-Trump riots in the USA that claimed the lives of four people, a flurry of personalities, celebrities, and politicians from all over the world took to social media to give their two cents about this worrying event. Earlier today, Prime Minister Robert Abela was amongst a wave of political leaders who condemned said riots. Naturally, Abela’s message was echoed by a wide range of local politicians, appertaining to both sides of the political spectrum. One of them was none other than European Parliament Vice President Roberta Metsola, who took to Facebook to write some very strong words.

“The mob, after being egged on, enabled and encouraged for years, stormed the United States’ seat of democracy in Washington last night,” Metsola wrote. “The world watches in horror as the shining city on a hill was ransacked and violated.“ Prior to yesterday’s riots, the US Capitol was breached more than 200 years ago, when British troops set fire to the building. “Standing up for the rule of law matter. Defending democracy matters. Leaders’ words matter,” Metsola continued. “We cannot allow hate to go unanswered any longer. We cannot let the dehumanisation of our politics take place. Face down the demagogues. Never underestimate how fragile our democracy is.“ European and Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo took to social media to condemn said riots and update everyone about those working in Malta’s embassy in Washington.

“Before I went to sleep I was in contact with our ambassador in Washington, Keith Azzopardi, to check how he and our people are,” Bartolo wrote. “He put my mind at rest, because when he saw the riots brewing, he closed the embassy early and sent all the workers home to make sure they were safe from harm.” In the same post, Bartolo commented about the well-anticipated election of Joe Biden and what he expects of him. “It is not right that we expect Biden to make miracles and fix a lot of the world’s problems when he already has a lot of healing to do within the US,” Bartolo continued. “There are problems related to the after-effects of COVID-19 as well as political problems that led to the Americans turning against each other.” Similarly, former Nationalist MP Franco Debono wrote about the lessons that we can all learn from the riots.

“Lessons from the United States riots – government excess and abuse are wrong but civil society activism in bad faith and taken to extremes can result in mob rule,” Debono wrote. “The Rule of Law should reign supreme vis-a-vis excessive government powers on one extreme but also with regards to extremist activism verging on mob rule on the other.“ Conversely, ex-General Workers’ Union boss Tony Zarb took this as an opportunity to speak up against the Nationalist Party.

“Because Trump didn’t accept defeat, four people. In Malta, when the PN didn’t concede, it wanted to kill the economy.” Finally, PN local councillor Mark Anthony Sammut spoke about the importance of preserving our democracy.