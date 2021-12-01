د . إAEDSRر . س

‘This Is Just The Start’: Rising X Factor Malta Singer Jastene Promises She’ll Keep Going As Far As She Can

One of the rising stars in the newest season of X Factor Malta has shared her excitement publicly after receiving an incredible amount of support from the Maltese public.

“I’m touched beyond words,” Jastene said to her growing fanbase. “I’m so grateful and happy that all I can say is thank you! For all the love and support that I received from my audition up to now.”

The singer, from the Philippines, had wowed both the judges panel as well as viewers watching at home as she belted out some powerful tunes while winning crowds over with her bubbly personality.

Now, with the Judge’s House in her near future, Jastene promised to give it her all.

“This is just a start I promise to you guys – whatever happens I will not stop singing. See you in the next phase!”

Relive highlights from her latest performance in the video below. 

Aside from Jastene, expect to see some powerful performances from Janice Azzopardi, Audrienne Fenech, Cheryl Balzan, Dean Barton and Jimmy in the next phase.

