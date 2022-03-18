‘This Is Maltese Heritage’: Regatta Club Says Race Must Go On After Cruise Ship Lobbyists Complain
A Maltese regatta club vice-president has called for the upcoming traditional Freedom Day race to go on as planned after a leading maritime lobby group warned it risks clashing with two important cruise ship calls.
Keith Psaila, vice-president of the Senglea Regatta Club, spoke to Lovin Malta after the Malta Maritime Forum criticised the authorities for telling ship operators to vacate parts of the wharf on 31st March, the day of the race.
According to the MMF, two cruise ships are set to dock there on Freedom Day and forcing them to change their plans will deal the local industry a reputational blow as it emerges from trouble caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
They warned that informing cruise liners that the Regatta is being prioritised over their berthing will come off as “frivolous and unprofessional”, and that this could have grave consequences including changes in itinerary and future cancellations.
However, Psaila argued that the MMF should have known way in advance that the Regatta would take place on 31st March, as it has been since 1955, and the sport has been badly impacted by the pandemic too.
“We couldn’t hold three out of our last four Regattas,” he said. “The Regatta isn’t just about getting into a boat and rowing; it entails lots of training from the rowers, often after work hours and during the weekend, and voluntary work from the committees.”
“The MMF haven’t had any objections to the Regatta for years but this year they suddenly decided to acquire a permit for a cruise ship to dock at the finish line.”
With the last Regatta taking place in September 2020, rowers have essentially been training for the March 2022 race for the past year and a half.
And as clubs compete with each other for the prizes on offer, the race comes at a financial cost to them.
“The Regatta is a very tough sport that requires a lot of sacrifice,” Psaila pointed out. “If it doesn’t happen, we will have to pay our expenses anyway.”
Moreover, he said the cruise ships can still visit Malta, but dock at Boiler Wharf instead and hold excursions from there.
“The race always takes place on 31st March and 8th September, it’s their mistake if they didn’t take us into consideration when booking. They must see what to do now but they cannot act as though we don’t exist.”
Psaila said all Regatta clubs are determined for the race to take place as planned and won’t hold it at all if ends up being postponed to a future date to accommodate the MMF’s demands.
“The Regatta is part of our Maltese heritage… they cannot act as though we don’t exist.”
Cover photo: Left: Senglea Regatta Club, Right: Stock photo
