‘This Is Maltese Heritage’: Regatta Club Says Race Must Go On After Cruise Ship Lobbyists Complain

A Maltese regatta club vice-president has called for the upcoming traditional Freedom Day race to go on as planned after a leading maritime lobby group warned it risks clashing with two important cruise ship calls.

Keith Psaila, vice-president of the Senglea Regatta Club, spoke to Lovin Malta after the Malta Maritime Forum criticised the authorities for telling ship operators to vacate parts of the wharf on 31st March, the day of the race.

According to the MMF, two cruise ships are set to dock there on Freedom Day and forcing them to change their plans will deal the local industry a reputational blow as it emerges from trouble caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

They warned that informing cruise liners that the Regatta is being prioritised over their berthing will come off as “frivolous and unprofessional”, and that this could have grave consequences including changes in itinerary and future cancellations.

However, Psaila argued that the MMF should have known way in advance that the Regatta would take place on 31st March, as it has been since 1955, and the sport has been badly impacted by the pandemic too.