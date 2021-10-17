‘This Is The Thanks We Get,’ Marsa Mayor Says After Erratic Man Forced To Clean Up Thrown Trash

The mayor of Marsa has shared his thoughts after police recieved several reports over an erratic man who was throwing items and rubbish from Marsa Bridge.

The police were able to subdue the man, who seems to be having a crisis, and made him sweep up the trash he had thrown all over the street. In footage from the scene, the man can be heard to be shouting and making sounds as police speak to him.

“Stay calm,” they tell the man as he furiously sweeps the street.

“This is the thanks we get for saving him, for letting him live in our town,” mayor Josef Azzopardi said after the event, before opening up about what he believed to be the futility of the exercise.

“Now, the police will speak to him, and tomorrow we’ll see him back outside. They’ll go up to Mount Carmel, and they’ll release him a few days later. They’ll go to court, give him a small fine and back out he goes… and then he’s running around in our streets again,” Azzopardi said.

“We’re working hard for this town and this man and some others are causing harm. This needs to stop, we’re getting tired of the same story every day,” he continued, before thanking the police for their assistance.