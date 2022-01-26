‘This Is Why People Are Speaking Out And Not Just Complaining’: Ira Losco Voices Concerns Over COVID-19 Requirements

Maltese singer and songwriter Ira Losco has spoken out against the government’s decision to keep music and sports events subject to a valid vaccination certificate. “Very disappointed that music and sport, as always, will be suffering the injustice of not having equal measures as some other sectors. I would like to ask why?” Losco said in a social media post. “The reason and logic (or lack of) behind it will always baffle me.”

The very same social media post garnered some comments, with Ira sustaining her thoughts in further discussions: “Discrimination over persons who can’t take the booster or vaccine is not right. What does one do, where he/she to work in the industry of music and arts? Retire?” “There is a reason why people are speaking out, not merely complaining.”