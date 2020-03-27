This Maltese Artist Collective Is Looking For Artworks In Protest Of Endless Construction In Gozo

A Maltese collective of creatives has launched a call for work for an online art-exhibition to protest the “plague of construction” that threatens Gozo.

Malta-Arch is a group of poets, playwrights and creative practitioners who aim to protect Malta’s natural landscape and cultural heritage as well as safeguard Malta’s numerous archaeological sites from destruction.



The group is hosting an online exhibition called “Our Voices, Our Land”, asking local artists to submit film, music, poetry and visual art on the theme of protecting the natural, cultural and archaeological beauty of Malta’s sister island.

It has also launched a petition as a call to action for citizens across Malta and Gozo to speak out about the barrage of construction to set a precedent for future developers who wish to desolate the beauty of the islands. It has nearly 500 signatures.

Interested artists can submit up to three pieces of mixed media here. The event, to be held on Zoom, will take place on 23rd April, while the deadline for submissions is 3rd April.



Malta-Arch is also planning a physical march against the controversial Nadur developments that will be held once restrictions are lifted.

