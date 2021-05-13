This Octopus Hot Dog In Dingli Is Getting People Hungry And Hyped
A new eye-catching creation straight out of Dingli is turning people’s heads.
Barbajean, which already made waves with its Maltese sausage scotch egg and soft-shell crab bao buns, has just rolled out its Grilled Octopus Hotdog – and it’s got quite the aesthetic.
View this post on Instagram
“At Barbajean, we’re always finding ways how to push the boundaries a little bit more with the tastiest dishes ever!” the eatery said as it uploaded the colourful, and probably tasty, image to social media.
The grilled octopus hotdog comes served in a brioche bun with pickled cucumber and dill mayo – and with restaurants having just reopened, hungry viewers quickly got tagging their friends to book a table there.
“Oh my god that looks super yummy,” said one person. Others said they weren’t too sure about mixing bread with octopus.
If you aren’t feeling adventurous enough to take on the grilled octopus hot dog, there’s always these delicious looking fried chicken bao buns to hit up.
View this post on Instagram
Would you devour this grilled octopus hot dog or take a hard pass? Let us know in the comments below