This Poetic And Heartbreaking Post About The Għargħur Rock Garden Removal Is Going Viral

A poignant reaction to the sad news that an elderly man who created a makeshift niche and garden in Għargħur was ordered by authorities to dismantle it has gone majorly viral.

The post, written by Ruben Overend on Facebook, sees a breakdown of the situation and circumstances revolving around the elderly man, Ronnie, and the Planning Authority.

Explaining that Ronnie used his own money to fix up the dilapidated zone in Top of the World, Għargħur, Overend offered some reasons as to why the PA was coming down so hard on the man when there were so many other environmental abuses going on throughout the Maltese islands.

“It’s because Ronnie used soil instead of cement; it’s because Ronnie grew flowers, not a block of flats.”