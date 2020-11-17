This Unique Shower-Kitchen Combo In Mosta Is Triggering Reddit

Malta’s housing market has some pretty scarily expensive as well as impressively affordable flats and apartments – but one place in Mosta is turning serious heads online. For the affordable price of just €360, you can actually get a pretty decent place in Mosta, a central and popular locality. It is a “bargain”, as the seller described it online, with a single bedroom and even a wall-mounted fan. However, it was the shower built into the kitchen, right next to the hob, that caught people’s attention.

"Can you pass the eggs please? They're next to the shampoo"