This Unique Shower-Kitchen Combo In Mosta Is Triggering Reddit
Malta’s housing market has some pretty scarily expensive as well as impressively affordable flats and apartments – but one place in Mosta is turning serious heads online.
For the affordable price of just €360, you can actually get a pretty decent place in Mosta, a central and popular locality. It is a “bargain”, as the seller described it online, with a single bedroom and even a wall-mounted fan.
However, it was the shower built into the kitchen, right next to the hob, that caught people’s attention.
The advert, which was posted in a popular rental Facebook group, had people wondering if it was legit or not.
“Wtf is that? Is the sink also the shitter? asked one person.
“Oh my god, kemm ma tifhmux!” said another. “That’s how you help your tenants save money. It’s a two-in-one, dish washer and human shower. You waste less water, madonna.”
Jokes aside, Malta’s housing market and current economic downturn has forced some people to seek more affordable shelter, worryingly leading to some tenants living in garages, abandoned hotels or even horse shelters.
However, with the option of showering while you cook breakfast now on the table for potential Mosta residents, we’re just wondering what affordable monster the Maltese housing market will create next.