د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

This Unique Shower-Kitchen Combo In Mosta Is Triggering Reddit

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Malta’s housing market has some pretty scarily expensive as well as impressively affordable flats and apartments – but one place in Mosta is turning serious heads online.

For the affordable price of just €360, you can actually get a pretty decent place in Mosta, a central and popular locality. It is a “bargain”, as the seller described it online, with a single bedroom and even a wall-mounted fan.

However, it was the shower built into the kitchen, right next to the hob, that caught people’s attention

"Can you pass the eggs please? They're next to the shampoo"

The advert, which was posted in a popular rental Facebook group, had people wondering if it was legit or not.

“Wtf is that? Is the sink also the shitter? asked one person.

“Oh my god, kemm ma tifhmux!” said another. “That’s how you help your tenants save money. It’s a two-in-one, dish washer and human shower. You waste less water, madonna.”

Jokes aside, Malta’s housing market and current economic downturn has forced some people to seek more affordable shelter, worryingly leading to some tenants living in garages, abandoned hotels or even horse shelters.

However, with the option of showering while you cook breakfast now on the table for potential Mosta residents, we’re just wondering what affordable monster the Maltese housing market will create next.

Would you live in a place like this for that affordable price? Let us know in the comments below

READ NEXT: WATCH: ’How Many More Have To Die?’: Robert Abela Accosted By Activists In COVID-19 Protest

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK