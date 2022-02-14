Those Who Dare Open Their Mouths Are Silenced, Former PL Mayor Warns As It-Torċa Editor Suspended

Azzopardi said that while he’s aware that the General Workers’ Union’s papers “push the Labour Party’s agenda”, Vella works non-stop and never lost touch of the human element of his work.

“I have known Victor for years and everyone who knows him says the same thing. He’s a kind man, he doesn’t have a poison pen and he won’t offend people who disagree with his articles.”

“Silencing all those who dare open their mouths,” Charles Azzopardi said in reference to the PL administration.

A former PL mayor who is contesting the upcoming election with the Nationalist Party has condemned Victor Vella’s suspension as editor of It-Torċa and L-Orizzont.

“I’ve always respected him and it’s a joke that he now has to pass through some vigilance and discipline board and get suspended as editor,” he said. “It’s a sad day for journalism and for people committed to finding a balance.”

“He has been working there for 27 years, getting the paper’s message across, only to get discarded and thrashed like that.”

“What a shame. We will lose a man with a convincing human aspect and someone who is well esteemed in the journalism industry. Either you do what they tell you at all times and every day or they’ll toss you out. That’s how they show their appreciation.”

Vella was suspended pending disciplinary proceedings against him, with both Newsbook and MaltaToday reporting that he was punished for articles which painted the government in a bad light.

Writers’ lobby group PEN Malta wrote to the GWU to demand Vella be reinstated and charges against him be dropped.

“I express our disgust at your decision to investigate editor Victor Vella on trivial charges that expose your leadership to ridicule” PEN Malta President Immanuel Mifsud.

“Mr Vella is being disciplined for doing his job, as a journalist and editor, of giving a voice to those who need to be heard by people in power.”

“Mr Vella was not afraid to show where politics has let down workers in precarious jobs, immigrants, the marginalised and those living in extreme poverty.”

Neither Vella nor Union Print, the GWU company which owns It-Torċa and L-Orizzont, has commented yet but a spokesperson for the union told MaltaToday that it is defending Vella and that it’s not true he was suspended due to his editorial line.

