Three Arrested After 55-Year-Old Fired Shotgun At Two Men Following Argument In Bormla

Three people have been arrested over a 55-year-old man fired his shotgun at two men following an incident in Bormla last night, police have confirmed.

No one was injured in the shooting which occurred at around 9pm. Police believe that the shooting occurred following an argument between two Maltese people and two foreigners in Triq id-Dejqa in Bormla.

The four people live along the road.

It appears that one of the men, a 55-year-old, shot at two brothers, aged 24 and 20. The man’s son, aged 26, was also involved in the argument.

Police said that they found a shotgun which was likely used in the shooting in the residence of the 55-year-old. They also found a shotgun casing and some shot from the road.

One-shot was fired and no one was injured.

Police found cannabis in the residence of the two brothers.

The 55-year-old man and the two brothers are currently under arrest. Police investigations are underway.

Duty Magistrate Marseann Farrugia is leading a magisterial inquiry.

