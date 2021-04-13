Three Arrested In Connection With Trafficking 230 Packets Of Synthetic Drugs In Malta

Three people have been arrested in connection with drug trafficking following a police operation that resulted in the discovery of 230 packages of alleged synthetic drugs.

A 23-year-old man was arrested in Qormi after trying to flee from the police. The synthetic drugs were discovered in his car.

Meanwhile, a second operation saw another police chase from Żabbar to Fgura and ending with the arrest of a 29-year-old suspect.

Police also arrested a 66-year-old man believed to be involved in the operation at a residence in Cospicua.

Police also discovered a considerable amount of cash and other valuable objects including watches.

A magisterial inquiry is underway with police investigations ongoing.

What do you make of this news? Let us know below