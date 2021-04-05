Three Boats Carrying 270 Migrants Stranded Close To Maltese Waters Disembark In Lampedusa

Three boats carrying 270 migrants in the vicinity of Malta’s Search and Rescue (SAR) zone have disembarked in Lampedusa, government sources have told Lovin Malta.

Malta’s government was facing serious questions over allegedly leaving the migrants stranded out at sea. One dinghy was carrying 60 people, another 100 people, and the third 110 people.

NGOs Alarm Phone and Sea Watch claimed that Armed Forces of Malta and JRCC were “actively hindering the rescue of the people, instead of coordinating it”.

Government sources have dismissed the claims, insisting that the boat disembarked in Lampedusa and were never actually within Malta’s SAR zone.

In Easter 2020, at least 12 people died at sea, a tragedy dubbed as “an Easter Massacre” by local NGO Repubblika. The group accused Prime Minister Robert Abela and other officials of going orders of an illegal pushback against conventions of international law.

Yesterday, Xarabank host Peppi Azzopardi published a poem lamenting how people would react if Jesus were living today, as a migrant risking his life at sea.

What do you think of the incident? Comment bel0w