Three Cases Of UK COVID-19 Variant Are In Malta, Charmaine Gauci Confirms

Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci confirmed that three cases of the UK COVID-19 variant have been recorded in Malta.

Two out of the three positive cases are foreigners who arrived in Malta from England on 19th December. They were both put under quarantine and are still under quarantine to this day.

The remaining positive case is a Maltese woman. Gauci said that this case is still being investigated. Gauci added that the UK variant is 70% more transmissible.

England is currently on Malta’s red list, meaning that no one can come to Malta from England apart from Maltese residents. Said arrivals are obliged to present a negative COVID-19 test.

