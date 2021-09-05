‘Three Cats Dead’: Valletta Bar Owner Left Feeling Helpless After Latest Kitten Is Found In The Sea

The owner of a bar on Valletta’s seafront has taken to social media to share how she’s been left feeling helpless after three of her cats were found dead.

“I am so disappointed by the Maltese police and Animal Welfare,” Simone Falzon said alongside an image of one of her cats, Milo, dead at sea.

Falzon explained how she had captured a man on CCTV allegedly attempting to catch her cats on two separate occasions, leading to her sending the footage to the two authorities.

However, though she had reached out to authorities, Falzon said she found “no help whatsoever”.

“Since then, two cats were found dead in the sea,” she said. “Milo, my five month old kitten, was stolen on the 1st. I found Milo dead in the sea on the 3rd.”