‘Three Cats Dead’: Valletta Bar Owner Left Feeling Helpless After Latest Kitten Is Found In The Sea
The owner of a bar on Valletta’s seafront has taken to social media to share how she’s been left feeling helpless after three of her cats were found dead.
“I am so disappointed by the Maltese police and Animal Welfare,” Simone Falzon said alongside an image of one of her cats, Milo, dead at sea.
Falzon explained how she had captured a man on CCTV allegedly attempting to catch her cats on two separate occasions, leading to her sending the footage to the two authorities.
However, though she had reached out to authorities, Falzon said she found “no help whatsoever”.
“Since then, two cats were found dead in the sea,” she said. “Milo, my five month old kitten, was stolen on the 1st. I found Milo dead in the sea on the 3rd.”
Maori, a popular hangout among students and the alternative scene, is partly known for its free-roaming cats in the vicinity.
However, with three of them now dead in a short time span, Falzon has been left wondering if any authorities can offer her cats protection.
“The Police and Animal welfare do not protect animals,” she lamented. “They merely try to solve the crime when it is already too late.”
Online, there was a flood of support for Falzon’s plight, with some even urging her to release the CCTV footage online to help identify the culprit.
Do you think more should be done to protect these cats?