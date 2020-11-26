Three COVID-19 Patients Pass Away In Malta, One From A Government Care Home

Three elderly COVID-19 patients have passed away, one of whom was residing at government care home St Vincent de Paul.

The St Vincent de Paul resident was a 70-year old man who tested positive for the virus on 16th November. He passed away yesterday at the same care home.

The second victim is a 73-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 on 1st November. She passed away at Mater Dei Hospital earlier today.

The third and last victim is an 80-year-old man who tested positive for the virus on 6th November. He passed away at Mater Dei Hospital earlier today.

Malta’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 128.

RIP