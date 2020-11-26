د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Three COVID-19 Patients Pass Away In Malta, One From A Government Care Home

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Three elderly COVID-19 patients have passed away, one of whom was residing at government care home St Vincent de Paul.

The St Vincent de Paul resident was a 70-year old man who tested positive for the virus on 16th November. He passed away yesterday at the same care home.

The second victim is a 73-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 on 1st November. She passed away at Mater Dei Hospital earlier today.

The third and last victim is an 80-year-old man who tested positive for the virus on 6th November. He passed away at Mater Dei Hospital earlier today.

Malta’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 128.

RIP

READ NEXT: ‘It’s Not Even A Hospital’: PN Raises Alarm About Converted St Paul’s Bay Home For COVID-19 Patients

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK