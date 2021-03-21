Three Deaths And 358 New Recoveries As 224 More COVID-19 Cases Found In Malta

There were 358 new recoveries from COVID-19 over the last 24 hours alongside 224 new cases.

Three people have passed away from virus-related issues in the same time period, bringing the total death total up to 371.

Two people died in Mater Dei – a 93-year-old female and a 78-year-old male. A 71-year-old male died in Gozo General Hospital.

There are now 2,736 active cases on the island.

A total of 143,69 swabs have been given out, with 43,919 being second doses.