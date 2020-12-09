Three COVID-19 Patients Pass Away At Mater Dei Hospital

Three patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 passed away at Mater Dei Hospital in the past 24 hours.

This brings the country’s virus death toll up to 160.

A first victim is an 83-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 on 24th November. He passed away at Mater Dei Hospital yesterday.

The second victim is a 90-year-old man who tested positive for the virus on 24th November. He passed away yesterday.

The third victim is a 90-year-old woman who tested positive for the virus on 23rd November. She also passed away yesterday.

RIP