د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Three COVID-19 Patients Pass Away At Mater Dei Hospital

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Three patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 passed away at Mater Dei Hospital in the past 24 hours.

This brings the country’s virus death toll up to 160.

A first victim is an 83-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 on 24th November. He passed away at Mater Dei Hospital yesterday.

The second victim is a 90-year-old man who tested positive for the virus on 24th November. He passed away yesterday.

The third victim is a 90-year-old woman who tested positive for the virus on 23rd November. She also passed away yesterday.

RIP

READ NEXT: Second Youth Arrested Over Arson Attacks Targeting Cars And Doors In Valletta

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK