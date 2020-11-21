Three Elderly Patients Pass Away In Malta After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Three elderly people have passed away overnight after contracting COVID-19, health authorities have confirmed.

The first victim was an 80-year-old man who tested positive for COIVD-19 on 9th November. He passed away at Mater Dei yesterday.

The second victim was an 82-year-old woman who also tested positive on November 9th and passed away at Mater Dei earlier today.

The third victim was a 70-year-old man who tested positive for the virus on 6th November. He passed away at Mater Dei earlier today.

Malta now has 111 COVID-19 related deaths.

