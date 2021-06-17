د . إAEDSRر . س

Three Hospitalised After Ugly Quad Bike Crash In Gozo

At least three people are receiving medical attention following a quadbike crash in Qala, Gozo.

The incident, which occurred at 10.45am, happened on Triq L-Isqof Baldassare Cagliares, police told Lovin Malta.

One person on the scene told Lovin Malta that he saw “three people on stretchers, and one is not moving.”

“It looks really horrendous to be honest,” he continued.

Police said the medical conditions of the people involved, as well as their identities, were still pending until they received official confirmation from health authorities.

There are at least three ambulances and a police presence currently on the scene.

More details to follow.

