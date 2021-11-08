Three Hospitalised Following Early Morning Marsa Brawl Involving Metal Weapon
Three men are being treated at Mater Dei Hospital after they were involved in an early morning fight near the Marsa park and ride.
In a statement this morning, the police said they were investigating the incident, which took place at 3.30am.
The police first received reports of two men who had sustained several injuries and were lying on the ground at the park and ride. Shortly after, a third bloodied man entered the Ħamrun police station and lost consciousness shortly after.
All three men were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment while the police set off investigating whether the cases were linked.
From preliminary investigations, it transpired that they had in fact been involved in the same brawl, which had taken place in Triq is-Serkin in Marsa.
A metal weapon was used during the argument, the police said. No further information was provided by the statement.
The police said the three men had been identified as a 34-year-old Syrian national, a 31-year-old Libyan and a 30-year-old Somali.
The Syrian man was certified as having sustained serious injuries while the condition of the remaining two men is still unknown.
A magisterial inquiry is ongoing.
