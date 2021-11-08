Three Hospitalised Following Early Morning Marsa Brawl Involving Metal Weapon 

Three men are being treated at Mater Dei Hospital after they were involved in an early morning fight near the Marsa park and ride.

In a statement this morning, the police said they were investigating the incident, which took place at 3.30am.

The police first received reports of two men who had sustained several injuries and were lying on the ground at the park and ride. Shortly after, a third bloodied man entered the Ħamrun police station and lost consciousness shortly after.