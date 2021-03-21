Three Men Arrested Over Child Pornography Including Father Who Allegedly Filmed Own Four-Year-Old Daughter

د . إAEDSRر . س

Two men have been arrested after being found in possession of child sexual abuse material. Both are aged 28, with one living in Mosta while the other lives in St Paul’s Bay.

The arrests come after the earlier arraignment of another man, aged 26, who was also charged with possession of as well as the spread of such material.

Shockingly, the 26-year-old is believed to have included his four-year-old daughter in the indecent material found by police. He was charged with forcing his underage daughter to commit sexual acts while he filmed it.

The father allegedly passed this material onto third parties, with them sending him back more material in return.

A bail request for the man was denied by Magistrate Neville Camilleri, who ordered the man be remanded in preventative custody.

