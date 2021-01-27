د . إAEDSRر . س

Three More Deaths Due To COVID-19 In Malta As 193 New Cases Are Discovered

Malta has found 193 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, alongside 148 new recoveries.

The new numbers mean that Malta’s active cases are currently at 2,682.

Until last night, 22,371 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given, with 1,694 of them being second doses.

Over the last 24 hours, there were three deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the total death toll to 258.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister announced that mass events during Carnival will not be happening in Malta and Gozo.

Restaurants will be closing at 11pm, and not be allowed to open before 6am, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced in a press conference moments ago.

Bars and każini will remain closed until the end of February, while snack bars will remain under restrictions.

In light of Carnival weekend, all passengers boarding the Gozo Ferry between the 11th and 17th February will have their temperatures taken, and are being asked to remain inside their cars while on the ferry.

During Carnival weekend, police will be undergoing special rounds in certain towns, like Rabat, Nadur and Marsalforn, to ensure there are no mass gatherings. There will also be special inspections within accommodations around the two islands, to ensure there are not more people staying there than there are beds.

