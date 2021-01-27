Three More Deaths Due To COVID-19 In Malta As 193 New Cases Are Discovered

Malta has found 193 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, alongside 148 new recoveries.

The new numbers mean that Malta’s active cases are currently at 2,682.

Until last night, 22,371 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given, with 1,694 of them being second doses.

Over the last 24 hours, there were three deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the total death toll to 258.