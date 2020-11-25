د . إAEDSRر . س

Three More Victims Succumb To COVID-19, Pushing Total Virus Death Toll To 125

Three more COVID-19 patients have succumbed to the virus today, according to the Ministry of Health.

The first case involved a 70-year-old man who was found to be positive on 1st November. He passed away last night while receiving treatment at Mater Dei.

The second victim was an 87-year-old man who was confirmed positive on 16th November. He passed earlier today at Mater Dei.

A 67-year-old man was the third victim to pass from COVID-19 today. He was confirmed positive on 5th November and passed away at Mater Dei.

This means Malta’s COVID-19 death toll is now at 125.

The Ministry of Health offered its condolences to the families concerned and urged the public to continue following virus guidelines.

RIP

 

