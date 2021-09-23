Three Others Have Received Similar Threats To Manuel Delia, MP Claims 

Three other individuals, along with journalist Manuel Delia, have received multiple serious threats to their lives over the work on the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination case, lawyer and MP Jason Azzopardi has claimed.

“Manuel is not the only person who has been threatened for the work being done to fight the Castille Mafia,” Azzopardi wrote on Facebook.

Delia recently revealed that he will be leaving Malta, after receiving threats from individuals accused of complicity in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

“I’m going away for a while, I want to be back as soon as I can. This is my home and where my family is,” Delia told Lovin Malta.

Delia, who confirmed that the European Center for Press and Media Freedom was offering him a “safe stay” abroad, said he began to make arrangements after revelations that main suspect Yorgen Fenech called for a criminal investigation into his reporting and that a spoof website impersonating him had been set up.

“That happened days after I learned he was planning to sue me in the UK for a sum that even he thought was absurd. Add to that threatening anonymous calls on a near-nightly basis. I want to continue doing my job, but I also have to make sure my family is safe. I have the responsibility to take proportionate precautions. I’m going to work remotely for a while until things are a bit better,” he told Times of Malta.

In his post, Azzopardi said that the responsibility lies with the government, namely Prime Minister Robert Abela, who he said was still tied to his predecessor, Joseph Muscat.

“Abela did not have the decency to implement a single recommendation from the public inquiry [linked to the assassination,” he said, claiming that the Prime Minister had once received large sums from the Maksar brothers, who have been charged in connection to the murder.

Azzopardi also claimed that Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri visits Muscat regularly to watch football matches together.

“That is the same Home Minister who signs the Security Services warrants to intercept certain phone calls or messages,” he said.