Three Patients Die While Positive For COVID-19 As 229 New Cases Found In Malta

Three people have died while testing positive for COVID-19 over the last 24 hours.

One male aged 70 and two females aged 84 and 91 have passed away, health authorities have confirmed.

During the same time period, 229 new cases were found alongside 575 new recoveries.

There are currently 105 patients being treated for the virus, with five people in the ITU.

There are 3,597 active cases on the island.

