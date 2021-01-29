Three People Die Of COVID-19 As 185 New Cases And 174 Recoveries Are Confirmed In Malta

Three more people have died from COVID-19 in Malta over the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll on the island up to 264.

185 new cases of the virus were confirmed in Malta, alongside 174 new recoveries. This brings Malta’s active cases up to 2,695.

Malta is approaching 25,000 vaccinations being applied, with 24,680 administered until yesterday.

Of the three deaths, two were males, aged 85 and 87, and one was a female, aged 97.