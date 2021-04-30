Three People Will Be Charged For Organising Illegal House Party In Burmarrad

Three people will be charged for organising an illegal house party in breach of Covid-19 restrictions earlier this month.

Lovin Malta is informed that three people have been identified and will be charged accordingly in court.

The incident concerns a private house party that took place in Burmarrad earlier this month, which was brought to the public’s attention via footage uploaded online.

The video showed people celebrating a birthday party in an outdoor area. ClubHouse influencer Joao Coronel can be seen on the DJ decks, while fireworks can be seen lighting the skies.

The video went viral with many condemning the party-goers and organisers for hosting such an event during a quasi-lockdown.

At the time, no more than two households can meet up in a private space at the same time.

Amongst those who attended the party was ClubHouse co-founder Zak Grech Fenech, who issued an apology along with Coronel.

It is still unclear who organised the party and who has been charged.

