Three Restaurants Shut Down By MTA For Breaking COVID-19 Rules, 42 Found In Breach

A total of 42 restaurants and eateries were found in breach of COVID-19 mitigation measures in February alone, with three of them being forced to shut down by the Malta Tourism Authority.

Some of the establishments will be facing legal action in light of their behaviour.

”During this period, 22 establishments were found to be in breach of the 11pm closing-time rule and another 20 establishments were found in breach of the protocols – fines were issued against them and in some cases legal action was also taken,” Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said.

Over 10,500 inspections were carried out in February throughout Malta and Gozo. The eateries that were shut down had been found to be breaking measures on several occasions.

Just yesterday, the government announced that all restaurants must only serve takeaway, and can no longer allow customers to sit and dine in. The new rules go into affect today.

Chefs and restaurant owners across the Maltese islands expressed their disappointment that after an entire year of investing in things like perspex divisions, protective clothing and visors, hand sanitiser, and other items to be in line with guidelines, they were still being forced to close due to a lack of discipline among some segments of the population.

What do you make of 42 eateries being found in breach of rules in February?