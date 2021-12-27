Three Rumoured Frontrunners Emerge For Silvio Grixti’s MP Seat

Three prominent members of the Labour Party are being rumoured as the next potential pick to take on Silvio Grixti’s MP seat after he resigned last week.

While there have been no official indications as to who could take his seat, a message revealed to Lovin Malta shared within Labour MPs chats indicates three potential names.

“Everything is indicating that the PM will go for a co-option and no bi-election for Silvio Grixti‘s vacated seat. His choice is on three people,” the message begins.

“Romilda Zarb (she worked hard for it in the leadership race); Rebecca Buttigeg (she’s being pushed strongly internally); Andy Ellul (three times denied from a co-option as Robert Abela always preferred someone else).”

All three are currently set to contest in next year’s general election. Of the three, only Andy Ellul is set to contest Grixti’s district, the third district.