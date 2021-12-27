Three Rumoured Frontrunners Emerge For Silvio Grixti’s MP Seat
Three prominent members of the Labour Party are being rumoured as the next potential pick to take on Silvio Grixti’s MP seat after he resigned last week.
While there have been no official indications as to who could take his seat, a message revealed to Lovin Malta shared within Labour MPs chats indicates three potential names.
“Everything is indicating that the PM will go for a co-option and no bi-election for Silvio Grixti‘s vacated seat. His choice is on three people,” the message begins.
“Romilda Zarb (she worked hard for it in the leadership race); Rebecca Buttigeg (she’s being pushed strongly internally); Andy Ellul (three times denied from a co-option as Robert Abela always preferred someone else).”
All three are currently set to contest in next year’s general election. Of the three, only Andy Ellul is set to contest Grixti’s district, the third district.
Romilda Zarb
Romila Zarb is the current mayor of Mosta. She used to present ONE show Kalamita, and has spoken out about issues relating to town and village maintenance previously.
Rebecca Buttigieg
Rebecca Buttigieg, from Gżira, works closely with Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, and has been making regular appearances on Labour’s TV shows in recent months. She has previously called for better urban planning in busier towns and cities.
Andy Ellul
Andy Ellul is a lawyer, former policeman and a founding partner of LEX Group. He is currently also the chairperson of a governmental technical committee on parental alienation, overseeing a national strategy focusing on this family issue.
