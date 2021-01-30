Three Slovakian Men Arrested For Alleged Mellieħa Kidnapping

Three Slovakian nationals have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping another Slovakian man.

According to police three men approached the Slovakian victim Wednesday evening on Triq Salib, Mellieħa. They tied his hands together, forced him into a car and drove him to Aħrax tat-Tunnara, in Mellieħa. There, they tied him to a tree and started punching him and threatening him with a knife.

The victim was taken to a hotel in Sliema and kept there against his will. He managed to escape while being transferred to another hideout the following day. His shouts were heard people in a nearby shop, who then called the police.

The three men will be taken to court today on charges of kidnapping, illegal arrest and use of violence.

Tag someone that needs to know this