د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

‘Three Steps Out And I Was Flying In The Sky’ Student Speaks Out After Gżira Accident Video Goes Viral

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

An 18-year-old student has spoken out after a shocking video of him getting run over two weeks ago was leaked and went viral.

Maltese-Egyptian teenager Omar Abdelghani explained that he was waiting on a bus stop in Gżira that had no pavement.

He decided to cross to the other side but didn’t look both ways. After a few steps into the road, he got run over by oncoming traffic. 

“I took three steps and I was flying in the sky,” he told Lovin Malta.

Despite the dramatic incident, Abdelghani recovered without a scratch. 

“I got up and I was fine. I was more concerned about the woman driving the car – she was panicking and shaking. I reassured her and gave her my jacket,” he said.

Police and an ambulance were shortly on the scene.

“I told them I didn’t need medical assistance, but they insisted. I stayed at Mater Dei for three hours and I was on my way. I went to school the next day,” he continued.

Abdelghani said that despite the accident, he went on with his life… until the video suddenly went viral today.

“I think it’s strange that the footage was leaked two weeks on, I wonder why it did. But still, I’m not worried – I know that once something gets on the internet, it’s basically there forever,” he said.

Tag someone who needs to know this

READ NEXT: WATCH: Struggling Maltese Restaurants 'Need More Aid' If They're To Make It Through The Winter

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK