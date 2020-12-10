‘Three Steps Out And I Was Flying In The Sky’ Student Speaks Out After Gżira Accident Video Goes Viral

An 18-year-old student has spoken out after a shocking video of him getting run over two weeks ago was leaked and went viral.

Maltese-Egyptian teenager Omar Abdelghani explained that he was waiting on a bus stop in Gżira that had no pavement.

He decided to cross to the other side but didn’t look both ways. After a few steps into the road, he got run over by oncoming traffic.

“I took three steps and I was flying in the sky,” he told Lovin Malta.