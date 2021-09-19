Three-Year-Old Boy Hit By Car In St Paul’s Bay

A three-year-old boy is in hospital after he was hit by a car in St Paul’s Bay.

In a statement, police said that the accident happened alongTriq it-Turisti on Saturday at 6pm.

The boy, who is Macedonian and lives in St Paul’s Bay, was hit by a car being driven by a 30-year-old man who also lives in the area.

Medical teams arrived quickly on site and took the boy to Mater Dei Hospital. He was later certified to have suffered grievous injuries.

A police investigation is underway.